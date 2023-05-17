Instagram ‘finally’ gets more fun, users can now post GIFs in comments

Instagram

Instagram is undoubtedly one of the most popular social media platforms across the globe. With millions of active users, the brand rolls out new features to keep the platform interesting. Over the past few years, Meta has introduced several new features to Instagram that are quite similar to its other apps including Facebook and WhatsApp. Now, Instagram chief has announced that the platform is borrowing another feature from Facebook. In a Broadcast Channels chat with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Adam Mosseri announced that users can now post GIFs in Instagram comments.

"This is a bit of 'finally feature,' but we're launching GIFs in comments today," Mosseri told Zuckerberg. Users can now search for and share Giphy GIFs in the comment stream, giving them another option for responding to Instagram posts.

GIFs in Instagram comments are available in the latest version of the app. Moreover, Mosseri also said that Instagram is also testing lyrics in Reels.

According to a report by engadget, the feature seems to build on the auto-caption sticker Meta introduced back in 2021. Based on the screenshot shared by Mosseri, the report said that a timeline at the bottom of the interface will allow users to properly sync the captions.

Meanwhile, Instagram has announced new features on its short-video making app to empower creators. The social network has added a dedicated destination for trending audio and hashtags, two new metrics to Reels insights and brought gifts on Reels to more countries.

Creators will now be able to see what the top trending topics and hashtags are on Reels. (with inputs from IANS)