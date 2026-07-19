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Instagram, Facebook hit by outage: Why are users unable to log in or post?

Instagram, Facebook hit by outage: Why are users unable to log in or post?

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Instagram, Facebook hit by outage: Why are users unable to log in or post?

Meta is yet to comment on the outage after multiple users across several countries faced login, posting, and feed update issues on Instagram and Facebook.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 07:19 PM IST

Instagram, Facebook hit by outage: Why are users unable to log in or post?
Meta platforms suffer an outage, leaving Instagram and Facebook users frustrated. (AI-Generated)
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Many users across several countries reported widespread problems in logging in, posting, and updating feeds on Instagram and Facebook on Sunday afternoon. Downdetector, a real-time outage tracker, indicated the number of complaints surged between 1 PM and 4 PM on July 19. The number of complaints still continues to rise on both Meta platforms. Meanwhile, Meta is yet to comment on the outage.

 

Netizens' reaction

 

Soon after people began experiencing issues on both platforms, several came forward and posted it on X. One user shared a video wherein he shared a screenshot of his smartphone facing issues when uploading a Reel.

Another one shared a funny video of enjoying a 'normal life' wherein his child has fallen from a stroller, and he is completely oblivious to it.

 

What to do when Instagram and Facebook are not working?

If one experiences an issue with Instagram or Facebook, then first check whether the issue is affecting other users or not. Without confirming, avoid resetting the password or attempting to log in repeatedly. In fact, try to troubleshoot by switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data, restarting the application, using a different browser, or checking whether the app is an updated version.

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