Instagram, Facebook hit by outage: Why are users unable to log in or post?

Meta is yet to comment on the outage after multiple users across several countries faced login, posting, and feed update issues on Instagram and Facebook.

Many users across several countries reported widespread problems in logging in, posting, and updating feeds on Instagram and Facebook on Sunday afternoon. Downdetector, a real-time outage tracker, indicated the number of complaints surged between 1 PM and 4 PM on July 19. The number of complaints still continues to rise on both Meta platforms. Meanwhile, Meta is yet to comment on the outage.

Netizens' reaction

Soon after people began experiencing issues on both platforms, several came forward and posted it on X. One user shared a video wherein he shared a screenshot of his smartphone facing issues when uploading a Reel.

Instagram Down?



Trying to upload reel from past few min unable to upload! pic.twitter.com/W8eHoc7bI6 July 19, 2026

Another one shared a funny video of enjoying a 'normal life' wherein his child has fallen from a stroller, and he is completely oblivious to it.

Instagram Down



I am living a normal life pic.twitter.com/7NMj1u0CBy — Oreo (@TigerVishkit) July 19, 2026

What to do when Instagram and Facebook are not working?

If one experiences an issue with Instagram or Facebook, then first check whether the issue is affecting other users or not. Without confirming, avoid resetting the password or attempting to log in repeatedly. In fact, try to troubleshoot by switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data, restarting the application, using a different browser, or checking whether the app is an updated version.