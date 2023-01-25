Instagram dynamic profile photo: How to create and use insta avatar

File Photo

Instagram, a quick-and-easy way to share photos with friends and family, now offers a dynamic profile picture option. User images or digital personas may be displayed as profile pictures. Guests to the profile may toggle between the two.

Instagram first shared news of the update on Twitter. “New profile pic, who this? Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two," the company wrote on Twitter.

How to create or edit your avatar on Instagram

Follow these steps to create an Instagram avatar

Use your smartphone to open Instagram

Click on your profile or profile picture

Click Edit Profile, then tap Create avatar at the top

Select the skin tone you would like for your avatar by tapping Get started. Hairstyles, outfits, and more can be customised for your avatar.

You can save your avatar by clicking Done and Saving Changes.

Bear in mind that you may use the same profile picture that you use for Facebook on Instagram. At any moment, you can change your profile's avatar by selecting Edit Profile and then Edit avatar.

Instagram's new "Quiet" mode is a welcome addition to the app. By switching to "In Quiet Mode," Instagram users may let their followers know that they are taking a break from the app. Instagram's latest feature aims to convince teens to use their phones less by automatically turning off some functions after a certain amount of time.

“Teens have told us that they sometimes want to take time for themselves and might be looking for more ways to focus at night, while studying and during school. You can easily customize your Quiet mode hours to fit your schedule and once the feature is turned off, we’ll show you a quick summary of notifications so you can catch up on what you missed," Instagram writes on its blog.