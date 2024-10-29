The issue began at approximately 5.14 pm on Tuesday.

Meta-owned Instagram is facing a major technical issue on Tuesday, affecting thousands of users globally. Many users reported they were unable to send or access direct messages. According to Downdetector, which tracks service outages, the issue began at approximately 5.14 pm on Tuesday. Users quickly went to X (formerly Twitter) to check if others were experiencing similar issues. Check out reactions by some users.

Everyone running to Twitter like it's the neighborhood watch window when Instagram goes down InstagramDown #instadown pic.twitter.com/AiQ4f7Tf7u — kunal bagul (@kunalbagul48171) October 29, 2024