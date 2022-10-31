'Working on it,' says Instagram after users across globe report outages, 'account suspended' messages

Photo: File

Several Instagram users are complaining about losing followers and suspension of their accounts and pages. Some users claim that after the social networking site went down on October 31, they started receiving messages that said "account suspended" when they checked their social media.

Users from all around the world stated that their social media handles had been suspended and that their following had decreased. The Instagram has also reacted to the issue on Twitter. Instagram's latest tweet read, "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown.”

The unexpected glitch also reported drop in counts of followers of the Meta-owned app. According to media reports, the service was halted at 6:20 IST. After the outage reported, Twitter was flooded with hilarious reactions from many users. Here are some of the most amusing responses by netizens.

