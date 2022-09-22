Search icon
Instagram down, social media giant wants users to 'hang tight'

After thousands of users reported that Instagram is down for them, the image-sharing application issued an official statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

Instagram down for thousands of users (File photo)

Image sharing app Instagram went down for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday evening, with many users complaining that they are not able to open the application and upload and view any posts on the platform.

After thousands of users across the globe reported that Instagram is down, the image-sharing platform issued an official statement, acknowledging that the social media is facing a global outage, urging the users to ‘hang tight’.

As users took to Twitter to share hilarious memes on the Instagram outage on Thursday, the image-sharing app itself put out a statement on Twitter, saying that it is working on the resolution of the problem which should be solved soon.

 

 

Acknowledging the outage, Instagram wrote, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight!”

Meanwhile, users had a field day on Twitter as they posted hilarious memes on the outage, with desi Twitter posting memes from popular movies like Phir Hera Pheri and Welcome. It is expected that Instagram will be up and running perfectly any minute now.

