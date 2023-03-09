Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Instagram down for several users globally, over 46,000 users reported issues

Several users across the globe faced issues on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Instagram down for several users globally, over 46,000 users reported issues
Instagram wa down glabally for many users | Photo: Pixabay

Social media platform Instagram was down for thousands of users globally on Wednesday (March 9) morning, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Over 46,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States. Downdetector showed about 2,000 affected users from the UK, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.

The outage lasted for several hours before service was restored. The reason behind this incident is unclear. Whether it happened due to any technical issues on Instagram's end or if was caused by other factors is not confirmed.

Read: Google starts to roll out new design for Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Woman caught smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.