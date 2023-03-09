Instagram down for several users globally, over 46,000 users reported issues

Instagram wa down glabally for many users | Photo: Pixabay

Social media platform Instagram was down for thousands of users globally on Wednesday (March 9) morning, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Over 46,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States. Downdetector showed about 2,000 affected users from the UK, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.

The outage lasted for several hours before service was restored. The reason behind this incident is unclear. Whether it happened due to any technical issues on Instagram's end or if was caused by other factors is not confirmed.

Read: Google starts to roll out new design for Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides