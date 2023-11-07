Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the amazing deals on coffee makers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore the great deals on spice boxes, get up to 67% off

Explained: What is Timed Out rule in cricket that led to Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews' dismissal?

Instagram creators get more ways to earn money, Meta announces new features

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 74% off on door locks

7 things to buy on Dhanteras to bring good luck

9 black foods to include in daily diet

7 Benefits of yoga asanas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video goes viral, Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action

Explained: What if Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis decide to do a unified attack against Israel?

Nepal Earthquake: India delivers medicines, relief material to Nepal

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

India's 'biggest flop' was made in 45 crore, couldn't even earn 1 lakh; released incomplete with 0 promotions because...

Zara Patel, real girl in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, reacts: 'I am deeply disturbed by...'

Technology

Instagram creators get more ways to earn money, Meta announces new features

Meta currently waives subscription fees for creators using this product on both Instagram and Facebook. The company will provide a six-month notice to creators before it changes this approach.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

To help creators grow their subscriber communities, Meta has introduced new promotional tools, like surfacing the Subscribe button when followers see content in Feed, and making it easier for creators to welcome new subscribers via DMs and Stories. For creators who have already built a strong community, Instagram Subscriptions can help them earn recurring, predictable income by offering exclusive content and experiences for subscribers. Since expanding access earlier this year to more creators, there are now more than 1M active subscriptions to creators through Instagram subscriptions. Most recently, subscriptions launched for creators in an additional 35 countries. 

Meta currently waives subscription fees for creators using this product on both Instagram and Facebook. The company will provide a six-month notice to creators before it changes this approach.

Moreover, the company is making it easier for creators to participate in ads by showing additional ad eligibility information when creating Instagram Stories, who work with brand partners on Branded Content and Partnership Ads.

If a creator selects “Allow brand partner to boost” when creating a story, they will then be prompted to address ad eligibility errors in their content, the company said.

