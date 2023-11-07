Instagram creators get more ways to earn money, Meta announces new features

Meta currently waives subscription fees for creators using this product on both Instagram and Facebook. The company will provide a six-month notice to creators before it changes this approach.

To help creators grow their subscriber communities, Meta has introduced new promotional tools, like surfacing the Subscribe button when followers see content in Feed, and making it easier for creators to welcome new subscribers via DMs and Stories. For creators who have already built a strong community, Instagram Subscriptions can help them earn recurring, predictable income by offering exclusive content and experiences for subscribers. Since expanding access earlier this year to more creators, there are now more than 1M active subscriptions to creators through Instagram subscriptions. Most recently, subscriptions launched for creators in an additional 35 countries.

Meta currently waives subscription fees for creators using this product on both Instagram and Facebook. The company will provide a six-month notice to creators before it changes this approach.

Moreover, the company is making it easier for creators to participate in ads by showing additional ad eligibility information when creating Instagram Stories, who work with brand partners on Branded Content and Partnership Ads.

If a creator selects “Allow brand partner to boost” when creating a story, they will then be prompted to address ad eligibility errors in their content, the company said.