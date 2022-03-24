Instagram brings back chronological feed - Here's what it means

In a new update, Instagram has announced that it will be bringing back the chronological feed. As per GSM Arena, the new version of the app has two optional feeds, which you can get to by tapping on the Instagram logo at the top that will help you customise your feed better and as per your preference.

The first is called 'Following', and this is the chronological feed of every post from every account you follow, while the other one is called 'Favourites'. You can add up to 50 accounts as your favourites, and when choosing this feed you'll only see their posts - also sorted chronologically. Additionally, posts from accounts in your 'Favorites' will show up higher in the home feed.

You can make changes to the Favorites list at any time, as people are not notified when you add or remove them. However, neither of these new feeds can be set as the default, at least for now. So every time you go into Instagram, you'll still see the default algorithm-based feed, and if you want either the Following or Favorites feed, you'll need to manually select that.

The chronological feed on Instagram was the most awaited one around the world, especially for bloggers and influencers.

Speaking to PCMag, a Meta spokesperson said, "Our research shows that people are more satisfied with a ranked feed, so we are not defaulting people into a chronological feed experience."

The chronological order was first rolled out in 2016 to serve content that interests the viewer.