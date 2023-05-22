Instagram back up after brief global outage, but meme still rage on

Instagram is back now for most users after a brief global outage. The Meta-owned platform said that the issue that caused the disruption has been resolved. Earlier, several Insta users had reported the outage and informed about the outage on Twitter.
Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble - we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it. instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) May 22, 2023
Me apologising to my wifi after finding out Instagram is down instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KHls8RGjfe— SDT (@VodkaTweetz) May 21, 2023
Everyone running to Twitter to check if Instagram is down or not. nstagramDown pic.twitter.com/mZQ6y1Pkwi— Benji (@Cule_Ben) May 21, 2023
Twitter HQ seeing everyone run to Twitter because instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/AfvvvqzUS3 — Ishraq (@ishraq_05) May 21, 2023
