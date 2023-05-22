Search icon
Instagram back up after brief global outage, but meme still rage on

Instagram down: Earlier, several Insta users had reported the outage and informed about the outage on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Instagram is back now for most users after a brief global outage. The Meta-owned platform said that the issue that caused the disruption has been resolved. Earlier, several Insta users had reported the outage and informed about the outage on Twitter.

