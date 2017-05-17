INS Kochi successfully test fires medium range air missile

INS Kochi of Naval Command successfully conducted trial firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) and was successful in tracking and intercepting low-flying high-speed target at enhanced range with pin-point accuracy, the Navy said on Wednesday.

This firing assumes importance as it was undertaken through the indigenously developed Combat Management Suite (CMS).

The MRSAM, jointly developed by India and Israel, is an advanced missile system fitted on all three ships and is designed to defend naval ships against air threats such as missiles and aircraft.

?This firing not only marks a significant milestone in proving the integration of the missile and the associated Fire Control System (FCS) with the ship-borne Combat Management Suite (CMS), but also demonstrates the vital Area Defence capability of the ship,? the statement read.

