Innovating Salesforce Solutions: The unique contributions of Jaseem Pookandy

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K: Two dead, several trapped as landslide, shooting stone hits Vaishno Devi yatra route

Shakil Khan: Leading innovation in IT solutions and empowering global business growth through One97 Technologies

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

RSS backs nationwide caste census, says 'it is a sensitive issue, should not be used as...'

Suraj Nangia firmly leads Nangia Group into its next frontier: NangiaNXT and Healthcare Consulting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J-K: Two dead, several trapped as landslide, shooting stone hits Vaishno Devi yatra route

J-K: Two dead, several trapped as landslide, shooting stone hits Vaishno Devi yatra route

Shakil Khan: Leading innovation in IT solutions and empowering global business growth through One97 Technologies

Shakil Khan: Leading innovation in IT solutions and empowering global business growth through One97 Technologies

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

7 largest butterflies in the world

7 largest butterflies in the world

8 ancient animals that are still alive

8 ancient animals that are still alive

Seven Indian states with highest liquor consumption among women 

Seven Indian states with highest liquor consumption among women 

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

HomeTechnology

Technology

Innovating Salesforce Solutions: The unique contributions of Jaseem Pookandy

Breaking New Ground in Salesforce Development

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 03:23 PM IST

Innovating Salesforce Solutions: The unique contributions of Jaseem Pookandy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Breaking New Ground in Salesforce Development
 
Jaseem Pookandy has emerged as a pioneering force in Salesforce development, leveraging over a decade of experience to drive innovation and efficiency across various sectors. His journey from a dedicated developer to a respected Salesforce Development Manager highlights his unique contributions to the field, especially in integrating advanced Salesforce functionalities with business needs.
 
Revolutionising User Interfaces
 
One of Jaseem's most notable contributions is his work on modernizing user interfaces. By leading the implementation of a modern user interface for sales agents using Lightning Web Components (LWC) with a strong emphasis of real-time essential data integration into Salesforce, he significantly improved user interaction and efficiency. This project not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the sales interface but also streamlined the sales process, making it more intuitive for users.
 
Seamless Integrations for Enhanced Productivity
 
Jaseem's expertise in integrating Salesforce with other systems is unparalleled. He successfully led the integration of Salesforce with major CTI vendors, enabling seamless call scheduling for sales agents. Additionally, he implemented a call cadence workflow that automated multiple ‘call attempts’ to the customers until a contact is established. This projected bridged communication gaps and fostered a more coordinated and efficient sales environment, showcasing Jaseem's ability to enhance productivity through innovative solutions.
 
Driving Cost Savings and Business Value
 
At a global level, Jaseem has been instrumental in implementing Salesforce solutions that deliver significant business value. His leadership in automating workflows between presale and post-sale processes resulted in substantial cost savings and increased operational efficiency. By managing complex integrations and automating critical processes, Jaseem has helped organizations save millions of dollars, underscoring his strategic impact on business operations.
 
Empowering Teams Through Leadership and Mentorship
 
Beyond his technical prowess, Jaseem is a natural leader and mentor. He has managed teams of business analysts and developers, guiding them to translate complex business issues into actionable technical solutions. His ability to mentor junior developers and foster a collaborative work environment has been crucial in driving project success and nurturing future talent in the Salesforce ecosystem. 
 
Innovative Projects and Pioneering Solutions
 
Jaseem’s portfolio includes a variety of groundbreaking projects. He led a project that integrated daily inventory updates from hundreds of store databases into Salesforce, providing real-time inventory status updates. This project, executed at a leading auto-retail chain, demonstrated his ability to handle large-scale data integration and deliver real-time solutions that significantly enhance operational efficiency.
 
Leveraging AI for Enhanced Customer Interaction
 
In collaboration with Salesforce’s Einstein team, Jaseem successfully launched an A/B test leveraging Natural Language Processing (NLP) AI technology to automatically classify and route incoming SMS messages to call center agents.This initiative increased associates’s productivity and improved customer service by utilizing advanced AI capabilities, highlighting Jaseem’s forward-thinking approach to integrating cutting-edge technology with Salesforce solutions.
 
Strategic Migration and Deployment
 
Jaseem has also played a key role in developing and implementing a Salesforce DX migration strategy, facilitating seamless deployments across product teams. His strategic approach to migration and deployment ensures that Salesforce solutions are robust, scalable, and aligned with the evolving needs of the business.
 
Championing Best Practices and Continuous Improvement
 
Throughout his career, Jaseem has been a champion of best practices in Salesforce development. His commitment to continuous improvement and adherence to best practices has set a benchmark for excellence in Salesforce development. Additionally, Jaseem actively contributes to the Salesforce tech community by writing for renowned platforms such as DZone, Medium, and industry journals, where he shares valuable insights, best practices, and innovative solutions.
 
 About Jaseem Pookandy
 
Jaseem Pookandy is a distinguished Salesforce Development Manager, celebrated for his innovative contributions and leadership in the field of Salesforce development. With over a decade of experience, Jaseem has consistently demonstrated his ability to enhance business productivity and efficiency through cutting-edge solutions. He is actively involved in the tech community, serving as a fellow member at British Computer Society, a senior member of IEEE as well as a mentor at ADP List. Jaseem has been honoured with awards such as the "International Achievers Award" by Indian Achievers’ Forum and “Global Recognition Award”. He holds an MBA in Global Marketing from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a BS in Computer Science & Engineering from the College of Engineering, Trivandrum. His expertise in project management, stakeholder relationship management, and strategic implementation has established him as a thought leader, continuously pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Salesforce technology.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Fossil shows giant 8-foot sea scorpion, larger than humans found in...

    Fossil shows giant 8-foot sea scorpion, larger than humans found in...

    Paris Paralympics: Preethi Pal secures India's sixth medal, wins bronze in women’s 200m- T35 final

    Paris Paralympics: Preethi Pal secures India's sixth medal, wins bronze in women’s 200m- T35 final

    Big blow to India as star batter suffers hand injury ahead of Bangladesh series

    Big blow to India as star batter suffers hand injury ahead of Bangladesh series

    Telangana rains: IMD issues red alert for Hyderabad after heavy rains, schools, colleges closed

    Telangana rains: IMD issues red alert for Hyderabad after heavy rains, schools, colleges closed

    Meet man who built Rs 45000000000 company with MS Dhoni’s help, his business is…

    Meet man who built Rs 45000000000 company with MS Dhoni’s help, his business is…

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

    Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

    Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

    Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

    India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

    India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

    Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

    Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

    Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

    Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement