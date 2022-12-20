Infinix Zero Ultra with 200MP camera, 180W fast charging launched in India: Price, specifications

As per the company, the Infinix Zero Ultra can be fully charged in just 12 minutes

Infinix has launched its flagship smartphone series, the Infinix Zero series in India today. The series comprises two smartphones - Infinix Zero 20 and Infinix Zero Ultra. Featuring the world’s first 60MP OIS selfie camera, the brand claims that the smartphone is aimed at creators. As per the company, the Infinix Zero Ultra can be fully charged in just 12 minutes. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Infinix Zero 20 and Infinix Zero Ultra.

Both Zero Ultra and Zero 20 will be available on sale on Flipkart from 25th and 29th December for Rs 29,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. The package also bundles 2-year security updates and 1 android update on both the devices and 6-month screen replacement warranty for Zero Ultra. The devices have up to 13 GB RAM (8GB RAM with 5GB of expandable memory), Zero Ultra comes with 256 GB storage, and Zero 20 has 128 GB storage.

Available in a classic black and white colour variant, Zero Ultra comes in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir variants. Meanwhile, the Zero 20 is available in three colour options - Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy, and Space Grey.

The Zero Ultra features a 6.8-inch FHD+ 3D curved display with wide-angle view. The display gets 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. On the other hand, Infinix’s Zero 20 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED cinematic display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Infinix Zero Ultra gets a 200MP triple primary camera with OIS and quad LED flash. The smartphone also offers a 32MP front camera with a dual flashlight. (add 13MP + 2M). Meanwhile, the Zero 20 features the world’s first 60MP+OIS front camera. The 108MP rear camera with quad LED flash of Zero 20 lets users capture touching details with its 10X zoom feature.

Using Infinix’s fastest 180W Thunder Charge support in the all-new Zero Ultra – users can recharge the device’s 4500mAh large battery to 100% in just 12 minutes. The 180-watt Thunder Charge is certified by TUV –SUD Rheinland certifications. With 111 software fail safes to deliver a safe fast charging experience.

On the other hand, the Zero 20 can be charged to 75% in just 30 minutes with the TUV Rheinland security certified 45W super charging support, even after long hours of usage. The all-new Zero Ultra is powered by MediaTek Density 920 5G chipset. On the other hand, the Zero 20 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.