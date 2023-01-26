Search icon
Infinix Note 12i with AMOLED display, 50MP camera launched in India at Rs 9,999

The newest entrant from the Note 12 series, Note 12i comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Infinix has launched a new smartphone under its Note 12 series, the Infinix Note 12i, in India. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Infinix Note 12i features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 50MP camera. The smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart on 30th Jan, 2023. The Infinix Note 12i comes with 4GB RAM that can be expanded up to 7GB through the virtual RAM feature. The phone will be offered in three colour alternatives: Force Black, Metaverse Blue, and Alpine White. Additionally, customers can avail Rs 1000 cashback on Note 12i by the availing benefit of the Jio Exclusive Program.

The newest entrant from the Note 12 series, Note 12i comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 92% screen-to-body ratio and 1000 NITS of peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset that features an Arm Cortex A75 Octa-core CPU clocking frequency up to 2GHz and Arm Mali G52 GPU clocked up to 1GHz. The smartphone comes with up to 7GB of expandable RAM (4GB LPDDR4X RAM with +3GB) and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be extended up to 2TB.

When it comes to cameras, Infinix Note 12i features a triple camera set-up along with Quad LED Flash, the smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP ultra-night camera with f/1.6 aperture +2MP Depth Camera and an AI lens. The device sports an 8MP selfie camera with Dual LED flash. The Note 12i sports a 5000mAh battery which is backed by 33W supercharging support.

