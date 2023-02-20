Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus laptop with 15.6-inch display launched in India, price starts at Rs 27,990

Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus

Infinix has launched the new Inbook Y1 Plus laptop in India. The new laptop features a 15.6-inch anti-glare FHD display, metal craft design and a 50Wh battery for long life and 65W Type-C charging at a starting price of Rs 27,990 (inclusive of all offers). Equipped with i3 10nm dual-core processor, the Y1 plus laptop is available in two variants- 8GB+256GB and 8GB+512GB. The laptop is available in three vibrant colors- grey, blue and silver.

The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch display featuring a 87% sRGB color range. Additionally, the screen has a total FHD resolution of 1920x1080 added to a peak brightness of 250 nits. The device hosts an all new sleek, thin and light metal body. The aluminum alloy metal craft added to the rugged brush metal design give it a futuristic look.

Under the hood, the new Infinix Y1 Plus is powered by Intel Core i3 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. The laptop comes with an extra SSD slot for expanding the internal storage, and the storage is expandable up to 2TB. The Y1 Plus laptops pack a 50Wh battery that is claimed to give 10 hours of video playback (which supports up to 10 hours of local 1080P video playback or 6-7 hours of web browsing), alongside a portable 65W multi-utility Type-C to Type-C charger, that is claimed to power the device to 75% in just 1 hour.

In terms of connectivity, Infinix Y1 Plus features 1 micro SD slot, 2 USB 3.0 slots, 2 USB Type-C slots, and a 3.5mm audio jack.