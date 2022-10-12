Headlines

Technology

Infinix Inbook X2 Plus budget laptop launched in India, price starts at Rs 32,990: Specs, offers

Infinix Inbook X2 Plus launched in India, here are its specifications, prices in India, offers and other details.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 05:31 PM IST

Infinix has unveiled the Inbook X2 Plus laptop in India at an affordable price. The recently announced Inbook X2 Plus is priced at just Rs 32,990 in India and offers fantastic features, including a quality design, great battery life, and enough storage. The gadget and the Infinix 43Y1 TV were both formally launched in India. Here is everything you need to know about the Infinix Inbook X2 Plus if you're looking for a laptop that is bugdet-friendly.

Infinix Inbook X2 Plus: Specifications and other details

The Infinix Inbook Plus X2 is, so the firm says, the lightest laptop in this price range. The 1.58 kg laptop has an aluminium alloy metal body that is 14.9 mm thin, a 1080P FHD camera, and two LED fill lights for greater quality even in dim lighting.

It boasts a backlit keyboard, two speakers with DTS audio processing, and a 50Wh battery that can support up to 10 hours of movie playback. The laptop can be charged up to 65% with the 65W Type-C fast charger in roughly 60 minutes.

The laptop is suitable for both meetings and online learning thanks to its 1080p FHD web camera, which has the greatest resolution in this category. The laptop comes with three different processor options: the 11th Gen i3 (8 GB + 256 GB and 8 GB + 512 GB), the i5 (8 GB + 512 GB), and the fastest i7 (16 GB + 512 GB).

Infinix Inbook X2 Plus: Prices in India

In India, different variants are priced differently; the price range is between Rs 32,990 and Rs 52,990. The model in the colours of Grey and Blue for the 8GB + 256GB i3 variation costs only Rs 32,990, while the 8GB + 512GB i3 option costs Rs 35,990. The 8GB + 512 GB i5 is a fantastic alternative for those with a slightly higher spending limit and costs Rs 42,990.

The most expensive model of the recently released 16GB + 512GB i7 version costs Rs 52,990. Customers can get upto 33% off on the Infinix Inbook X2 Plus laptops with Flipkart's sale. Top-model of the laptop will be priced at an afforadable price with 33% off, reducing the price down to Rs 52,990 instead of Rs 79,990.

