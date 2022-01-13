Indians spent 69,000 crore hours on their mobile phones in 2021

In mobile usage, India ranks second in the world, spend 69,000 crore hours on phone in 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic propelled India and the world into a new digital age. Office meetings are now conducted on mobile phones instead of conference rooms, movies do not release in cinema halls but OTT, and cash has been replaced by UPI.

As per app data analytics firm App Annie’s State of Mobile 2022 report, Indians spent over 69,000 crore hours on their mobile phones, ranking second globally. Chinese people ranked first with 1,11,000 crore hours of mobile usage. The US came third with 11,000 hours of mobile time.

As per the report’s data, each Indian spent an average 4.7 hours on their mobile phones daily in 2021. In mobile usage per day, India ranked on the fourth spot, behind Brazil and Indonesia (5.4 hours), South Korea (5 hours) and Mexico (4.8 hours).

Indians downloaded mobile applications 2600 crore times out of which 100 crore downloads were only financial apps like UPI, Bank apps, Stocks, Loan apps. The most downloaded app was Instagram whereas the app on which most time was spent was Disney-Hotstar. WhatsApp had the most monthly users.

The most downloaded mobile game in India was Ludo King. Most times was spent playing Free Fire game. Most searched keywords in app store were Whatsapp+, Zoom, Google Meet , Scanner, Team.