Indian women led startups to get training from Google, job seekers to get scholarships

Google has made concerted efforts to support emerging startups of India with the Google for Startup Accelerator program.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

In June this year, Google launched Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders, designed to help women founders. (Image: Reuters)

Google has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka with an aim to promote startups across the state. In collaboration with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Google will work with women led startups across tier 2 and tier 3 cities to offer essential training, access to partners, expertise on Google’s suite of tools and technologies, along with knowledge and mentorship sessions in areas such as Cloud, User Experience, Android, Web, Product Strategy, Leadership and Marketing.

Google will also extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to youth and job seekers in high demand digital skills such as IT Support, Project Management, Data Analytics and more; and support local schools to promote the fundamentals of online safety and digital citizenship to children through the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program.

Over the years, Google has made concerted efforts to support emerging startups of India with the Google for Startup Accelerator program. Since 2015, the program has had six batches in India, accelerating 116 startups and mentoring over 1500 startups. So far, the mentored startups have collectively raised over $2 billion and created over 12000 jobs.

In June this year, Google launched Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders, designed to help women founders address challenges that are unique to their experience, including fundraising, hiring and many others. This was followed by the launch of Startup School India in July 2022, aimed at nurturing 10,000 startups in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. 

