Rikayaa’s facility in Himachal Pradesh set to revolutionise e-waste recycling, extracting precious metals while reducing environmental impact

In an era where industrial innovation is a key driver of economic growth, Yash Gupta, founder of Rikayaa Enterprises Limited, has emerged as a visionary entrepreneur steering India toward self-reliance in metal production and sustainable manufacturing. With the launch of one of India’s first 99.90% pure tin manufacturing plants, under the newly formed Rikayaa Greentech Pvt Ltd, Gupta aims to revolutionize the way India meets its demand for metals, reducing dependency on imports and address the critical issue of e-waste management through advanced recycling technology.

Reducing India's Dependence on Imported Metals



The launch of Rikayaa Greentech's tin plant in Himachal Pradesh marks a significant milestone for India's non-ferrous metal industry. Historically, India has relied heavily on imported tin, sourcing primarily from countries like Indonesia and Malaysia. Tin plays a critical role in numerous sectors, including electronics, automotive, packaging, and even renewable energy applications, such as solar panels. With a facility capable of producing 99.90% pure tin, Rikayaa Greentech is set to meet a substantial portion of the domestic demand, strengthening India's industrial autonomy while conserving valuable foreign exchange.

Pioneering Localized Production in Growing Sectors

India’s industrial landscape is poised for rapid growth under the 'Make in India' initiative, which aims to boost domestic production across sectors. By producing high-purity tin locally, Rikayaa Greentech is empowering industries that depend on tin for soldering, electronics, and plating, helping these sectors secure a reliable supply of this essential metal. This domestic production not only alleviates India’s reliance on imports but also positions Rikayaa Greentech as a major contributor to sustainable, self-reliant growth within India’s industrial ecosystem.

Yash Gupta: A Legacy of Innovation in Non-Ferrous Metals

Yash Gupta’s journey in the metals industry began with the establishment of Rikayaa Enterprises Limited, where he quickly gained recognition for his innovative approach to refining and recycling non-ferrous metals. His company is a pioneer in the Indian market, dealing in copper, brass, and tin-lead alloys, with a reputation for producing high-quality products that meet rigorous international standards. Under Gupta’s leadership, Rikayaa Enterprises has not only dominated the domestic market but has also established a strong global presence, driven by a commitment to sustainability and quality.

The company’s flagship brand, Tambhveda, is a prime example of Gupta’s forward-thinking approach. By producing premium non-ferrous metal products, such as copper bottles, Tambhveda combines traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology, delivering products that are both aesthetically pleasing and functionally superior.

Expanding Horizons: Aluminium Foils Project in Jammu

Building on the success of the tin manufacturing plant, Yash Gupta is set to embark on another groundbreaking venture — a manufacturing unit for aluminium foils, strips, and sheets in Jammu. Aluminium foil, known for its versatile applications in food packaging, pharmaceuticals, and industrial sectors, is an indispensable material across a wide range of industries. Rikayaa Enterprises aims to cater to India’s growing demand for aluminium foil through this plant, aligning with the national vision of sustainable manufacturing.

This project will use advanced technology to produce high-quality aluminium products, contributing to India's infrastructure growth while reducing dependence on imports. By manufacturing aluminium foils domestically, Rikayaa Enterprises is carving out a strategic position in a high-demand sector, with products that meet stringent quality standards and sustainable practices.

Leading the Charge for Sustainable Industry Practices



Inspired by industrial icons like Dhirubhai Ambani, Yash Gupta has consistently sought to combine business innovation with social responsibility. His decision to invest in sustainable, cutting-edge technology reflects a deep-rooted commitment to environmental stewardship. From pioneering recycling practices in non-ferrous metals to launching one of the most advanced tin plants in the country, Gupta is setting new benchmarks for eco-friendly manufacturing.

Through his companies, Rikayaa Enterprises Limited and Rikayaa Greentech Pvt Ltd, Gupta aims to reshape the non-ferrous metals sector, leveraging innovation to boost India’s industrial capacity while championing environmentally conscious practices. This vision aligns closely with India’s goals for sustainable development and self-sufficiency in critical resources.

Future Vision: Transforming India’s Metal Industry



With an anticipated revenue of ₹80 crore in FY 24-25 for Rikayaa Greentech and a steady pipeline of projects like the Jammu aluminium foil unit, Yash Gupta is building a foundation for sustained success. His strategic expansion into sustainable metals and high-quality manufacturing places Rikayaa Enterprises and Rikayaa Greentech at the forefront of India’s industrial supply chain. As the country advances its self-reliance agenda, Gupta’s vision encompasses a broader transformation of India’s metal industry, meeting the surging demand for sustainable and locally produced metal products.

Yash Gupta’s journey from a driven entrepreneur to a recognized industry leader underscores his dedication to fostering self-reliance, sustainability, and innovation within India’s industrial landscape. Through Rikayaa’s advancements in tin and aluminium production, Gupta is championing a new era of resource security, environmental responsibility, and economic growth for India. As the country moves forward, Yash Gupta's ventures promise to play a pivotal role in shaping a more resilient and eco-conscious industrial future.