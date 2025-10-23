FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TECHNOLOGY

Indian govt limits content takedown power after spat with Elon Musk's X, now only these officials can issue such orders

The new rules also require content takedown orders to be supported by a 'reasoned intimation'.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 05:36 PM IST

Indian govt limits content takedown power after spat with Elon Musk's X, now only these officials can issue such orders
File photo
The Indian government has changed its policy regarding the takedown orders from the internet. India's IT ministry has reduced the number of people who can issue such orders to top bureaucrats and police officials, Reuters reported. This comes after a bitter legal battle with Elon Musk's X that centred around a contentious policy. X (formerly Twitter) had been in opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2023 decision to police the internet by allowing thousands of officials to file takedown orders.

Who can issue takedown orders now?

Only bureaucrats with the rank of joint secretary or higher and police officials who are serving as deputy inspector general or above can issue takedown orders, the government said in its modification to the rules. The change in rules will become effective on November 15.

The new rules also require content takedown orders to be supported by a "reasoned intimation", "clearly specifying the legal basis and statutory provision invoked, the nature of the unlawful act" as well as the website's address.

X lost lawsuit in Karnataka HC

X lost the lawsuit in the Karnataka High Court in September, with a judge ruling that its challenge was without merit and X had to abide by local laws. In August this year, Reuters reported that police inspectors were issuing takedown orders on cartoons and satirical posts, sparking one of X's most high-profile legal challenges against a government's content-removal policy.

In its court challenge, X argued that India's actions were illegal and unconstitutional, adding that they trampled upon free speech by allowing scores of government agencies and thousands of police to suppress legitimate criticism of public officials.

READ | Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amendments mandate...

Govt on new changes

The changes are meant to ensure "additional safeguards to ensure senior-level accountability, precise specification of unlawful content and periodic review of government directions at (a) higher level," a government statement said. Earlier, India contended that it was attempting to curb a proliferation of illegal content and ensure accountability online.

