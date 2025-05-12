It stated that a vulnerability in Apple's iOS and iPadOS may allow certain malicious applications to cause affected devices to become unresponsive or non-functional until restored.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued an urgent cybersecurity advisory for iPhone and iPad users. It stated that a vulnerability in Apple's iOS and iPadOS may allow certain malicious applications to cause affected devices to become unresponsive or non-functional until restored.

Devices vulnerable to these threats include iPhones running software versions older than iOS 18.3, and iPads using iPadOS versions earlier than 17.7.3 or 18.3, depending on the device model. CERT-in, India's cybersecurity watchdog, stated that this affects models such as the iPhone XS and newer, and a range of iPads including the iPad Pro (2nd generation and up), iPad 6th generation and later, iPad Air from the 3rd generation onward, and iPad mini 5th generation and above. The identified vulnerabilities pose serious threats.

Software Affected

-IOS versions prior to 18.3 (for iPhone XS and later)

-iPadOS versions prior to 17.7.3 (for iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation)

-iPadOS versions prior to 18.3 (for iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad -7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later)

"The vulnerability arises due to the fact that any iOS application can transmit sensitive system-level Darwin notifications without needing special privileges or entitlements," it said, adding that, "Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow malicious applications to cause affected devices to become unresponsive or non-functional until restored."

Amid these risks, Apple has released security patches to address the issues. Users are strongly urged to upgrade their devices to the latest versions of iOS or iPadOS without delay. It is also advised to avoid downloading apps from untrusted sources and to monitor devices for abnormal activity that could signal a potential breach.