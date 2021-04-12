Indian government launches first-ever app to learn Sanskrit, check details here

The Indian government has launched an app called "Little Guru" for learning Sanskrit. Made by the Indian council for cultural relations (ICCR), the app aims to make learning Sanskrit easy and entertaining by "gamifying" it. The app has been produced by Bengaluru-based Gamapp SportsWizz and is available on Google Play Store.

Dinesh K Patnaik, DG, ICCR said, “Little guru is a beautiful symbol of what we proposed to do in teaching to people across the world. This app will help students, teachers and monks to be able to get an app that will help them learn easier at their own pace, whatever time they want. It helps you do better.”

He explained, "We realised something, we need something more modern, more up to date. Which works with technology, to bring this ancient language to the people. We decided to use modern-day tools like machine learning, AI, and gaming techniques. Gaming techniques help in bringing life to language.”

ICCR has in the past been providing Sanskrit books, material for the propagation of the Sanskrit, also known as "language of the Gods". The institute that comes under MEA or Ministry of external affairs also deputes teachers, professors to universities and institutes.

Members of the Indian diaspora, foreigners have been requesting ICCR for assistance in Sanskrit learning. Many of the Buddhist, Jain, and other religious texts are in Sanskrit and there has been a great demand in some countries for assistance in learning the language. Sanskrit holds the key for the religious text of many religions like Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism. Many Indian languages like Bengali, Tamil, Marathi use Sanskrit as a base.

Number of Sanskrit universities across the world have also been keen on an app that would help not only the students who are currently studying in these universities but also to act as a feeder for young scholars to learn Sanskrit before joining universities.

Interestingly, a fact that is well known, that in 80s NASA did a study to know which is the most suited language for computer. They realised that given its clear grammatical structure and strict pronunciation, Sanskrit was the most suited language for computer in the world. Its structure allowed it to merge into any computer system.