Technology

Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...

The Indian government has recently issued a significant security alert regarding Google Chrome, raising concerns among millions of users in the country.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 09:25 AM IST

Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker may target...
The Indian government has recently issued a significant security alert regarding Google Chrome, raising concerns among millions of users in the country. According to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the latest warning, dated August 29, highlights high-severity vulnerabilities in Chrome that could be exploited by remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on targeted systems.

The security bulletin points out that these vulnerabilities stem from Type Confusion in V8 and heap buffer overflow in Skia within Chrome. If attackers successfully bypass the system's security and exploit these issues, they could lure victims into visiting malicious websites, posing a serious threat.

If you've been using Chrome on a Windows, macOS, or Linux machine, it's crucial to ensure that you are not running the versions of the browser affected by these vulnerabilities.

– Google Chrome versions prior to 128.0.6613.113/.114 for Windows

– Google Chrome versions prior to 128.0.6613.113/.114 for Mac

– Google Chrome versions prior to 128.0.6613.113 for Linux

If  your Chrome version is operating on versions preceding those specified, it is essential to download the most recent software update for Google Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Linux. To do so, navigate to the three-dot menu on Chrome, then go to Settings, About, and select Update Chrome. Google has detailed the security enhancements included in the stable channel update.

