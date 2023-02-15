Search icon
Indian government issues 'high' risk warning, hackers may steal your banking details

Google Chrome is the most used web browser across the globe and millions of users access the app every minute for their professional or day to day work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

Google Chrome

Indian government has issued a ‘high’ risk warning for Google Chrome users. If you ignore this problem, you may end up losing all your money in the bank account as hackers may easily steal your sensitive information including banking details, date of birth, address and more. Google Chrome is the most used web browser across the globe and millions of users access the app every minute for their professional or day to day work. As most of the things are moving online, at times we have to provide our sensitive information on the internet and if the browser isn’t secure enough, your details end up with a hacker. To avoid such instances, Google rolls out updates for Chrome browser from time to time but a few users run the older version of the app for ease of use or hardware limitations. If you are running an older version of Google Chrome, you should instantly install the latest one as multiple vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Google Chrome browser and the Indian government has issued a warning for users of Chrome browser version prior to 110.0.5481.77/.78 for Windows users and Chrome browser version prior to 110.0.5481.77 for Mac and Linux.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that a few vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could be exploited by an attacker to execute arbitrary code and gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Type Confusion in V8, Data Transfer and Devools; Inappropliate implementation in Full screen mode and Download; Out of bounds read in WebRTC; Use after free in GPU; Heap buffer overflow in WebUI; Insufficient policy enforcement in DevTools & Integer overflow in Core. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted web page. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary and gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.

