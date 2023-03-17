Indian government issues 'high risk' warning for Microsoft Windows, Office users

Microsoft

Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Office are a couple of services offered by the tech giant. The Microsoft WIndows is the most used PC operating system across the globe and on other hand, users of various age groups depend on Microsoft Office for their day-to-day work. For those who are unaware, Microsoft Office comprises numerous useful apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and others. Over the last few years, our dependence on such apps has significantly increased and we are sharing more and more of our personal information with such tools.

These Microsoft tools are quite reliable and the company rolls out regular security updates to keep users safe from any kind of cyberattack but a few users opt to run the older for ease of use but it's worth noting that older versions of apps are easier to exploit. A few such vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Microsoft Windows, Office, Azure, Apps, Dynamics and other services, and the Indian government has issued a warning for these Microsoft users.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Products, which could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, obtain sensitive information, conduct remote code execution attacks, bypass security restrictions, conduct spoofing attacks, or cause denial of service conditions.

To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Microsoft.