Indian apps and games saw 200 percent increase in monthly active users: Google Play

Investors have shown extraordinary interest in Indian games and apps, and their active monthly user base on Google Play increased by 200% in 2021 comp

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

Indian apps and games saw a 200 per cent increase in active monthly users in 2021 compared to 2019, a Google Play official said in a blog post on Thursday.

Google Play Partnerships Director Aditya Swamy in the blog said there has been an 80 per cent increase in consumers spends in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play.

"Indian apps and games saw a 200 per cent increase in active monthly users and an 80 per cent increase in consumers spends in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play. Local developers are also finding global audiences with Indian apps and games seeing a 150 per cent increase in time spent by users outside India in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play," Swamy said.

Swamy said that India has crossed a major milestone of 100 unicorns, and a significant portion of these as businesses powered by apps.

He said the enterprising and thriving ecosystem of developers and startups in the country has helped Google Play, which has completed 10 years in India, create a vibrant ecosystem of amazing apps across categories.

"Especially in the past two years, we have seen apps across categories such as education, payments, health, entertainment, and gaming witness stupendous growth," Swamy said.

He said that there has been great momentum in gaming too with Ludo King becoming one of the first Indian games to cross 500 million downloads.

Swamy said more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital content and more than two million developers work with the organisation to build their businesses and reach people across the globe.

DNA Originals
More
