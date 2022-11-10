India vs England: How to download WhatsApp stickers to celebrate T20 World Cup semi final

India vs England clash in T20 World Cup semi-final

India is facing England today at ICC T20 World Cup semi final in Adelaide Oval. Ahead of the big Ind vs Eng clash today, fans of both the cricket teams are excited and are rooting for their favourite teams to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup. India’s arch rival Pakistan has already made it to the finals by defeating New Zealand. Cricket enthusiasts around the world desperately want another India vs Pakistan match in this T20 World Cup as the matches between the two nations always get your hearts racing. However, to face Pakistan in the finals, India have to defeat England in today’s semifinal. Although India's T20 World Cup semi final match is in Australia, you can still enjoy and support the team via WhatsApp stickers. Over the last few years, WhatsApp stickers have emerged as the prominent way to express what you are feeling and thanks to Google Play Store, it is not difficult to get WhatsApp stickers for the right occasion.

If you want to know how to download and send Ind vs Eng T20 T20 World Cup semi final stickers on WhatsApp, you can follow the steps below.

Open Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone. Use the search bar at the top and search ‘Team India’ stickers. Go to the sticker app that you like and tap install. Once it's downloaded, tap Open. Pick the sticker app that you want to use by tapping the ‘+’ icon or add button. Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone. Open the chat where you wish to share the sticker. Tap emoji icon. Tap the sticker icon next to the GIF button. Tap the sticker that you wish to share.

Apple does not allow iPhone users to add stickers via third-party apps. To use India vs England stickers on WhatsApp, iPhone users can ask Android smartphone users to share some stickers to share forward.

