India tightens guidelines to remove deepfakes from X, Facebook, Instagram, other platforms: How to report deepfakes, step-by-step guide

Under the amended Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, social media platforms are required to ensure that any content created using AI tools is clearly and prominently labelled, while also requiring users to declare whether the content they upload has been generated or altered using AI.

The government has enforced timelines for taking down objectionable material from digital platforms. According to new guidelines, non-consensual sexual imagery, including deepfakes, must be removed by a platform within two hours instead of 24 hours previously. Any other unlawful content must be removed within three hours of a user report or a government or court order, against the previous 36-hour timeline, according to reports.

Under the new guidelines, the general grievance resolution timeline changed to 7 days, instead of 15 days. Also, the timeline for removal of other unlawful content upon govt/court order intimation has been cut short to 36 hours, instead of 72 hours. The failure to comply will lead to criminal litigation under the country’s existing social media intermediary laws.



How to Report a Deepfake in India: Step-by-Step Guide?

Although India has no specific law to regulate deepfakes, the proposed Deepfake Prevention and Criminalisation Bill, 2023, is yet to be enacted. To report deepfake-related content, citizens can visit the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in. to file a complaint.

Citizens are required to collect all evidence, such as screenshots, URLs, and related messages, before filing the complaint.

Select “Report Other Cyber Crime,” and register with your name and mobile number

For verification, an OTP will be generated

Fill in the incident details,

Upload the evidence,

Submit the form to receive a complaint reference number.

The complainant can also call the national cybercrime helpline (1930) for immediate assistance. However, an online complaint must be made within 24 hours. In addition, Deepfakes posted on social media platforms can be reported directly through their in-app reporting tools.



