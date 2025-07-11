In one of the most exciting creator-led esports tournaments of the year, the #PlayGalaxy Cup Z Fold Edition brought together 48 of India’s top gamers for an action-packed Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) face-off.

India’s top gamers come together for an electrifying showdown hosted by Samsung

In one of the most exciting creator-led esports tournaments of the year, the #PlayGalaxy Cup Z Fold Edition brought together 48 of India’s top gamers for an action-packed Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) face-off. After four thrilling matches full of strategy, pressure, and sheer skill, Team Delhi AI Legends, led by the country’s biggest gaming YouTuber Techno Gamerz, clinched the trophy and a winning cash prize of Rs 2.4 lakh.

Hosted by Samsung, the tournament featured 12 star-studded teams, each helmed by a Hero Gamer, including fan favourites Mythpat, Desi Gamers, SlayyPoint, GamerFleet, and of course, Techno Gamerz. With four players on each team, the competition was intense, and the gameplay, unforgettable.

The response was overwhelming. With over 5 million+ engagements across platforms and a reach of 100M+, the #PlayGalaxy Cup Z Fold Edition has become one of the largest creator-driven esports events ever seen in India. From last-minute zone battles to jaw-dropping clutch plays, the tournament gave fans moments they won’t forget anytime soon.

Techno Gamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia), who led his team to victory, is already a household name in India’s gaming scene with 46.7 million YouTube subscribers. Sharing his thoughts after the win, he said:

“This was more than just a tournament. It felt like a celebration of the gaming community we’ve all helped build over the years. Leading a team and competing alongside such incredible gamers, was next level.”

The event featured a mix of India’s biggest gaming creators and rising esports stars. It wasn’t just about who won; it was a true celebration of India’s growing gaming culture.

According to the 2025 India Mobile Gaming Insights Report by Sensor Tower, India saw 8.45 billion mobile game downloads in FY 2024-25, confirming its place among the world’s largest mobile gaming markets. And with events like these, the ecosystem continues to gain momentum.

More than anything, the #PlayGalaxy Cup Z Fold Edition proved just how deeply gaming and tech are connected, where cutting-edge innovation meets unmatched gameplay to push the boundaries of what’s possible.