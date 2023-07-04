Search icon
India's richest person launches India's 'cheapest' phone for trial on 10 lakh people: What is Jio Bharat platform

As mentioned earlier, the Jio Bharat V2 is currently part of beta trial. The first phase is limited to 10 lakh users and anyone can be a part of it by purchasing the Jio Bharat phones that will go on sale from July 7th.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Jio Bharat V2

Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian and over the last few years, he has launched several affordable smartphones under the Reliance Jio subsidiary to cater the masses. As we wait for the rumoured Jio 5G phone, Reliance Jio has launched India's cheapest internet-enabled phone, Jio Bharat V2, at Rs 999. With an aim to free the 25 crore feature phone users who are still ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, the company will initially test the response of the product through a batch of 10 lakh users. The new Jio Bharat V2 runs the Jio Bharat platform which can be adopted by other phone brands to build ‘Jio Bharat phones’.

As of now, the company has partnered with Karbonn and Jio Bharat V2 is a result of that. Other manufacturers can also partner with Reliance Jio to launch an affordable internet-enabled smartphone that runs the Jio Bharat platform which enables users to access UPI, JioCinema and other services easily.

As mentioned earlier, the Jio Bharat V2 is currently part of beta trial. The first phase is limited to 10 lakh users and anyone can be a part of it by purchasing the Jio Bharat phones that will go on sale from July 7th. The new Jio Bharat V2 not only gets the benefits when it comes to the price of the device as the company has also announced bunch of affordable data plans with the phone.

