India's new IT proposal: Will content creators, influencers face stricter rules? What's at stake?

The government will have broader regulatory oversight, directing that rules will apply to news and current affairs content shared by non-publishers or regular users, affecting influencers and content creators.

The Central government has proposed significant changes to online content rules, making platforms more responsible for what's shared on them. The government has invited public feedback on the draft of the second amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. With new IT proposals, the government aims to issue stricter rules, ensure compliance with government directions, and remove unlawful content faster, within 2-3 hours. The public can give feedback on these proposed changes until April 14, 2026.

Centre proposes to extend IT Rules to users posting news content

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in its notice dated March 30, 2026, said the amendments are aimed at ensuring an “Open, Safe, Trusted and Accountable Internet" and improving 'Compliance with Clarifications, Advisories and Directions issued by the Ministry'. Under the proposed changes, the online platforms must follow government advisories, orders, and guidelines to maintain safe harbour protection.

The government will have broader regulatory oversight, directing that rules will apply to news and current affairs content shared by non-publishers or regular users, affecting influencers and content creators. As per the draft, the provisions will apply to "news and current affairs content hosted, displayed, uploaded, modified, published, transmitted, stored, updated or shared on the computer resources of the intermediaries by users who are not publishers.” The online platforms must remove unlawful content within 2-3 hours of notice. A committee will handle complaints related to content violations and make recommendations to the Ministry.

Influencers and content creators may face a takedown notice: Will it affect freedom of Speech?

Though the government has not laid out how the new IT rules will be implemented, the proposed changes definitely raise concerns about freedom of speech. As news and current affairs content, shared by regular users, including influencers and content creators, will face scrutiny, broader oversight could lead to censorship, stifling online expression. The proposed changes push for increased self-censorship, where users might be cautious about sharing content, fearing government action. The platforms may err on the side of caution, removing content that's deemed sensitive. However, the government argues that these changes aim to ensure accountability and prevent misuse of online platforms. The impact on freedom of speech will, however, depend on how these rules are enforced.