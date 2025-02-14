The new platform is touted to be the largest in the Indian market, with a combined user base of over 50 crore and over 3 lakh hours of content.

JioStar launched a new streaming platform JioHotstar, which integrates JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar platforms. With more than 50 crore users and more than 3 lakh hours of content, the new platform is touted to be the largest in the Indian market.

The platform will host content from various international studios and streaming platforms in addition to television series and films from the two merging businesses. Additionally, a free tier for the streaming service has been announced by the JV. Notably, Viacom18 and Star India successfully merged to form the JioStar joint venture in November 2024.

With close to 3 lakh hours of entertainment, unparalleled live sports coverage, and more than 50 crore users, JioHotstar is set to redefine entertainment and unlock Infinite Possibilities for audiences.

In line with its promise of making premium entertainment accessible to all, JioHotstar invites everyone to come and watch all their favourite shows, movies and live sports without the need for a subscription. For those looking for an uninterrupted and enhanced experience, JioHotstar provides compelling subscription plans tailored to diverse audience needs, starting at Rs. 149. Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to seamlessly transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions.

JioHotstar is set to redefine entertainment with an extensive and diverse content slate curated for 1.4 billion Indians across 10 languages. From the widest selection of TV programming anywhere in the world to genre-defining originals to widely loved reality entertainment to blockbuster films, anime, and international premieres, JioHotstar ensures there’s something for every viewer. JioHotstar will offer the best of Hollywood, with Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount – all on the same platform; something almost no other streaming service globally provides.