India gains in global ranking on median mobile download speed

India gained three spots in the global ranking on median mobile download speed, reaching 115th position with recording 14.28 Mbps in May which is slightly better than 14.19 Mbps speed in April, a new report showed on Monday.

India also improved its global ranking for overall fixed median download speeds, from 76th in April to 75th in May, according to network intelligence and connectivity leader Ookla.

However, India's performance in median download speeds on fixed broadband witnessed a slight dip, from 48.09 Mbps in April to 47.86 in May.

Norway and Singapore are on the top spots for global mobile speeds and fixed broadband speeds, with a median download speed of 129.40 Mbps and 209.21 Mbps, respectively.

The African countries, namely Cote d`Ivoire and Gabon and Congo registered the highest growth in mobile download speeds and fixed broadband speeds respectively in the month of May, the report showed.

In April, India had dropped four spots in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds -- from 72nd to 76th spot.

The data for the Global Index came from hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.

The report comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the self-made 5G test bed in the country.

The 6G service, he said, will be launched by the end of this decade, adding that a taskforce has already started working on the project.