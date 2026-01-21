FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TECHNOLOGY

India clears lower 6 GHz band for licence-free indoor Wi-Fi; what it means for users?

The central government has decided to delicense part (5925-6425 MHz) of the 6 GHz spectrum (6G) band, that is, users can use it for free without license. The move will enable users to access 6G band in indoor Wi-Fi. It will offer faster and more reliable internet.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 08:01 PM IST

The central government has decided to delicense part (5925-6425 MHz) of the 6 GHz spectrum (6G) band, that is, users can use it for free without license. The move will enable users to access 6G band in indoor Wi-Fi, which would also open the option for using Wi-Fi 6 and 7 with its benefits for home users. The decision will also offer users at home and offices to use faster, more reliable internet, with less hinderance.  

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia in a meeting on Wednesday cleared the way for the use of a lower 6GHz spectrum band for Wi-Fi services in India, a source told ETTelecom. 

The decision comes in the backdrop of major disagreement between telecom carriers and technology providers over the use of 6G band in India. Telecom carriers make claim for its use in rural fifth-generation or 5G connectivity, and tech providers for indoor Wi-Fi coverage. 

How delicensing will benefit WiFi home users? 

In May 2025, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) proposed delicensing 500 MHz in the 6 GHz band (5925-6425 MHz) for unlicensed indoor Wi-Fi usage. But the proposal could not be taken forward amid opposition from current telecom operators. 

In their argument, the technology companies have said that the contemporary Wi-Fi networks are unable to extend the full throughput of 5G networks to homes, and by making the spectrum available for use, it will aid in advancing newer and faster Wi-Fi standards. The companies also advocated that freeing a part of 6G spectrum would enable India to reach its digital goals, enabling mobile data offload, facilitating the release of licensed spectrum for other applications. 

The development will also enable original equipment makers (OEMs) to introduce a new range of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 compatible routers and devices. 

“India has a unique opportunity to become a global leader in Wi-Fi technology, given the high level of readiness to adopt Wi-Fi in the ecosystem. The estimated value of unlocking this potential is about $250 billion, which makes the delicensing of the 6GHz spectrum a crucial step towards achieving this goal,” former telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan earlier said. 

The Bharat Bhatia-led ITU-APT Foundation of India (IAFI) and the Delhi-based Broadband India Forum, which represents companies such as Meta, Google, Amazon, Qualcomm and Tata Communications, said that strong and dependable Wi-Fi, working alongside 5G networks, could improve network efficiency, ensure optimal use of spectrum, and enhance the quality of mobile services.

