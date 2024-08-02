Twitter
Days after objecting to it, Jaya Bachchan calls herself 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament; leaves MPs in splits

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Technology

India becomes the largest market for Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI usage as Q2 revenue crosses...

India has become Meta's largest market for AI usage, highlighting the rapid adoption of AI technology and Meta's growing presence in the country.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 07:40 PM IST

India becomes the largest market for Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI usage as Q2 revenue crosses...
Meta top executive says India becomes the largest market for Meta AI usage
India has become Meta's largest market for AI usage, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the company's second-quarter earnings call. This achievement underscores the rapid adoption of AI technology in India and Meta's expanding influence in the country.

Susan Li, Meta's Chief Financial Officer, highlighted the promising signs of retention and engagement on WhatsApp, which coincided with India becoming Meta’s largest market for AI usage. This success demonstrates the significant role India plays in Meta's overall AI strategy.

Meta has been actively expanding the capabilities and reach of its AI assistant, Meta AI. The assistant is now available in seven new languages, including Hindi, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. Users can access Meta AI through various Meta platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook. The company announced that Meta AI has become more creative and intelligent, enhancing user interactions.

Zuckerberg also discussed the ongoing growth and engagement of Threads, Meta's text-based social media platform. He pointed out advancements in generative AI, such as the new Imagine Edit feature, which allows users to modify AI-generated images. This feature is currently being rolled out in the US, contributing to the platform’s enhanced user experience.

Meta has ambitious goals for its AI technology. Zuckerberg expressed confidence that Meta AI is on track to become the most widely used AI assistant by the end of the year. He emphasized Meta’s vision of empowering individuals to create their own AI experiences. To support this vision, Meta launched AI Studio, a tool that lets anyone create their own AIs to interact with across Meta’s apps.

Meta’s strong financial performance in the second quarter, with a 22% year-over-year revenue increase, reflects the company's success in navigating the evolving tech landscape and its growing focus on AI innovation. The Q2 revenue of Meta crosses $39.1 billion which is Rs 32746 crores. The emergence of India as its largest AI market highlights the country’s potential to become a global hub for AI development and adoption.

By investing in AI and expanding its reach, Meta is positioning itself at the forefront of technological advancements, ensuring that it remains a key player in the global tech industry. This strategic focus not only benefits Meta but also accelerates AI adoption and innovation in markets like India, setting the stage for further growth and development in the years to come.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
