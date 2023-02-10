In the era of ChatGPT, Google engineer launches 'GitaGPT' that brings Bhagavad Gita wisdom to modern life

The release of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI, has inspired a wave of innovation in the field of artificial intelligence. Companies like Microsoft and Google have since followed suit, developing their own chatbots, Bard and Bing respectively. Now, start-ups and developers are also jumping on the bandwagon, including Bengaluru-based Google software engineer, Sukuru Sai Vineet.

Vineet's contribution to the AI chatbot space is Gita GPT, a tool that uses the wisdom of the Bhagvad Gita to provide insight and guidance to users on life's decisions. The platform is powered by OpenAI's GPT-3 and allows users to consult the Gita for answers to their problems, simply by asking questions through the AI chatbot.

Gita GPT touts itself as a "revolutionary chatbot" and offers users a unique perspective on life's problems, drawing from the ancient Indian scripture. However, its reliance on the Bhagvad Gita means that it may struggle to answer questions about current events or contemporary figures like Elon Musk or Bill Gates.

While Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing have both been designed to rival ChatGPT, they have yet to gain the same level of popularity. Google suffered a blow to its market value after Bard made a factual error during its first public demonstration. Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced that Bing's integration with a ChatGPT-like feature called "chat" will give Google's Bard a run for its money.

In China, e-commerce giant Alibaba has also announced that it is working on its own version of a ChatGPT-style AI technology, though the company has not revealed a timeline for its release. As the race to create the best AI chatbot continues, the future of this technology remains exciting and full of possibilities.

