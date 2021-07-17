IIT-Madras team develops Hyperloop Pod prototype with nearly 75% indigenous parts

Headlines

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

DNA TV Show: ISRO prepares for historic solar mission; Aditya L-1 to unravel Sun's mysteries

Masala dosa and coffee played big role in success of Chandrayaan-3, here's how

Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's Presidential election

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

10 ​foods that can increase oxygen supply in blood​

Step inside National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun's luxurious Rs 100 crore home

9 different looks of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan's trailer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

Rajinikanth, Nelson gifted cars worth Rs 1.25 cr, Rs 1.50 cr respectively by Jailer's producer after film's success

HomeTechnology

Technology

IIT-Madras team develops Hyperloop Pod prototype with nearly 75% indigenous parts

According to the team, design, 3D modeling, simulation and software programming were all done while the students were in their respective cities.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth MP

Updated: Jul 17, 2021, 11:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Imagine being encapsulated in a bus-sized pod, traveling at speeds in excess of 1000kmph, in a vacuum tube that connects two cities. Popularly known as Hyperloop, this concept is touted as the probable fifth-mode of transport in the modern world.   This concept was proposed by American billionaire and techpreneur Elon Musk, back in 2013. Since then, teams of engineers and governments from across the globe have been exploring ideas and working on prototypes that attempt to bring this futuristic concept closer to reality. Among them is a 40-member team Avishkar, from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M).

Building upon the lessons they learnt from competing and earning a spot in the top 21 at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition 2019, the team had been making modifications to their prototype. Enter 2020 and Covid-19 disrupted both their academics and work on the Pod Prototype. As classes gradually resumed via the virtual mode, their work on the pod also took the same route. 

According to the team, design, 3D modeling, simulation and software programming were all done while the students were in their respective cities, owing to the lockdown. After returning to campus, they barely had three and a half months to work on the manufacturing and fabrication process. 

When queried on the major modifications that find place in the latest prototype, “Our 2019 vehicle was a simple-model and was similar to a basic Electric vehicle. We tweaked and modified all the eight subsystems on it. The most significant changes have been made in the propulsion and braking systems of the pod. We installed more battery packs on this one, plus also developed our own DC-AC inverter” Neel Balar of team Avishkar told Zee Media. 

Regarding the percentage of components that were purchased and indigenous, the students said that it was 30 and 70 percent respectively. “Battery pack had to be purchased and we used them with an improved packaging and configuration. Dampers, semi-active suspension, microcontrollers had to be purchased off the shelf, but nearly 70percent of the pod was indigenously developed” added Bharat Bhavsar, a student of the Aerospace department, who is part of the team. 

The team is now prepping to compete at the European Hyperloop Week, that is to be held between 19th and 25th July. Owing to travel restrictions, the Indian team will be participating virtually. The week-long event is said to comprise of many technical rounds. A large part of it would have teams presenting the capabilities and components used in their vehicles and the engineering reasons behind it. Following that, the test videos of the teams would be evaluated for performance and various other facets. 

Unlike the real-world hyperloop, this competition is different. It’s not all about breakneck speed, but the pods will be judged on their superior technology, scalability, and innovation. It is for this reason that the team has readied a 60meter long test track at the institute. 

Besides the pod, team Avishkar is also working on the design of the hyperloop infrastructure. According to Kishan Thakkar, Team Avishkar Lead, they are conducting research on reducing the cost of construction of the tubes and pylons that take up nearly 70percent of the Hyperloop corridor budget. Their efforts also include adapting this technology for Indian use.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro develops pedestrian plaza outside Supreme Court metro station

Esha Deol talked to Hema Malini before wearing bikini in Dhoom: 'When I asked...'

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE