IFA 2018: Acer unveils Aspire Z 24 all-in-one, Aspire 3, Aspire 5 and Aspire 7 notebooks

Ahead of IFA 2018, Asus has unveiled a refreshed version of the Aspire Z 24 all-in-one PC and introduced a slew of notebooks in the Aspire series - Aspire 7, Aspire 5, and Aspire 3.

The Acer Aspire Z 24 will be available in North America and EMEA in October starting at $899 (approximately Rs 63,300). While the Acer Aspire 5 series will be available in EMEA in December starting at €549 (approximately Rs 45,000), the Acer Aspire 3 series will be available in EMEA in December starting at €399 (approximately Rs 32,900).

Acer Aspire Z 24

The device features a 23.8-inch FHD IPS display with a viewing angle of 178 degrees and 10-point touch display. The AIO is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and includes to 32GB of Intel Optane memory. It also includes an Acer BlueLightShield and Flickerless technology which will allow users to adjust the screen's blue-light emission.

Acer Aspire 7

The device features a 15.6-inch IPS2 display with a 3840x2160 pixels resolution. It is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7-8705G processor. It also includes a 4 GB HMB2 graphics memory along with a 16GB DDR4 memory. Additionally, the notebook will come with 512GB of PCIe NVMe RAID 0 SSD storage and also comes with an Acer ColorBlast technology.

Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi. It also includes support for multiple personal assistants and voice services, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU along with Acer’s TrueHarmony Audio.

Acer Aspire 3

The Acer Aspire 3 comes with a 14-inch Full HD display and packs in an 8GB of DDR4 2666 MHz memory. Additionally, the device includes a precision touchpad, Acer BluelightShield, an HDMI port, 3 USB ports and an optional built-in DVD drive.