I hope India takes action before Apple destroys more dreams: Telegram CEO slams App Store rules

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov (Image: SCMP)

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has slammed Apple App Store rules and called out the tech giant for ‘destroying dreams and crushing entrepreneurs’. In his Telegram channel, Durov has blasted Apple for the 30% commission that it charges on in-app purchases for developers who make over $1 million a year. As revealed by the CEO, Telegram has been informed that it will not be able to allow content creators to use third-party payment methods for sales. For those who do not know, Telegram users can access special content and pay to creators via third-party payment method and not Apple's in-app purchasing system. Read the Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s full message here:

“Some content creators started using third-party payment bots to sell access to individual posts in their Telegram channels. This way, content creators could receive close to 100% of whatever their subscribers paid, which was great.

Unfortunately, we received word from Apple that they were not happy with content creators monetizing their efforts without paying a 30% tax to Apple. Since Apple has complete control over its ecosystem, we had no alternative but to disable such paid posts on iOS devices.

This is just another example of how a trillion-dollar monopoly abuses its market dominance at the expense of millions of users who are trying to monetize their own content. I hope that the regulators in the EU, India, and elsewhere start taking action before Apple destroys more dreams and crushes more entrepreneurs with a tax that is higher than any government-levied VAT.

In the meantime, we at Telegram shall work to offer creators powerful and easy-to-use tools to monetize their content – outside of Apple's restrictive ecosystem.”

This is not the first time Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has slammed Apple. Durov also spoke against the tech giant’s App Store last month.