Hyundai launches myHyundai one-stop mobile application, available on Play Store and App Store

Hyundai is currently gearing up to launch the Ioniq 5 electric car in India.

Hyundai Motor India has launched its one-stop mobile application ‘myHyundai’ that has been developed to offer Hyundai customers a unified platform for products, services and benefits. The app allows Hyundai customers to access a bouquet of Hyundai services such as – purchasing a Hyundai car online with easy financing, booking routine servicing, accessing connected-mobility features, certified pre-owned car buying and selling, book slots for the nearest available EV charging station, and road-side assistance.

In addition, ‘myHyundai’ also becomes a platform for prospective buyers allowing them to access product features and services, once they purchase their favourite Hyundai car. The App will also act as a thorough post-sale guide, empowering customers with information regarding products, services and benefits.



Customers can also experience a plethora of services as well as unique offers for their car, mobility and lifestyle related needs from Hyundai’s strong partner ecosystem.

Hyundai is currently gearing up to launch the Ioniq 5 electric car in India soon and ahead of the launch, the brand will open customer bookings for the EV from December 20.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 incorporates features such as a unique vision roof that comes with full glass panel without any centre partition, parametric pixel LED headlamps, R20 (D=512.8mm) alloy wheels and magnetic dashboard. With a focus on space innovation, Hyundai IONIQ 5 features a large drawer-type glove box that enhances usability and convenience.