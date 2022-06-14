HyperX launches new gaming keyboard and mouse in India

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP, has launched Alloy Origins 65 gaming keyboard and Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse in India. Apart from this, the company has also introduced Alloy Origins 60, Pulsefire Mat mousepad in 3 sizes and the Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse in two new colorways: black and red, and white and pink.

Priced at Rs 8,990, the Alloy Origins 65 is said to have space-saving 65 percent form factor with dedicated arrow keys, delete, page up, and page down keys that are aimed to maximise functionality and desktop real estate.

The keyboard comes equipped with HyperX mechanical switches that are claimed to enhance the performance and longevity. It features RGB backlit keys with an exposed LED design, radiant lighting effects, and five adjustable brightness levels. The device runs HyperX NGENUITY software that offers up to three profiles with on-board memory and allows the users to personalise lighting, game mode, and macro settings.



Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse, on the other hand, uses a honeycomb hex shell design that is said to offer quicker movements and increased ventilation. Backed by gaming-grade wireless technology, the mouse is claimed to offer low latency wireless connection that operates on a 2.4GHz frequency and supports a long-lasting battery life of up to 100 hours on a single charge. The wireless mouse houses six programmable buttons with onboard memory. The mouse is available in two new colorways (black and red, and white and pink for the wired version) and is priced at Rs 7,490.