How WhatsApp may make its easier for you to message yourself

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms across the globe and millions of users rely on the popular app for day-to-day conversations. Many also use the WhatsApp app on their smartphone to take notes, save pictures and any other document by sending a message to themselves. Although it is not an official feature, it's actually quite handy. Now, the Facebook owned platform is reportedly embracing this use of WhatsApp and working on a new functionality that will make it easier for you to message yourself.

Currently, you can only send a WhatsApp message to yourself via smartphone and the app does not allow you to access those messages on WhatsApp desktop. Now this is about to change as a latest report by WABetaInfo suggests that the company is working on a new feature that will let you use your own chat on linked devices.

As per the screenshot shared in the reports, once the feature is available you will be able to send messages to yourself by tapping your personal chat through the contacts section. It is worth noting that this chat will also show up when you try to log into WhatsApp from another different mobile device. As of now WhatsApp has not officially revealed any detail about the rumoured feature.

Recently, the Meta-owned instant messaging app rolled out a new update for iOS users that allows them to delete messages for everyone even after two days of sending. The change was in the works for quite some time and it was previously released for WhatsApp beta users. If you are not able to access the increased time limit for ‘delete for everyone’, you can update your WhatsApp app via Apple App Store.