How Virtual Voice Assistants can benefit businesses in 2023 — Talking with industry leader Ashlesha Kadam

We spoke with Ashlesha Kadam, a veteran in the space of voice assistant technology. Ashlesha currently leads a global product team at Amazon Music that builds music experiences on voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for millions of customers across 45+ countries.

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Voice Assistants have been around since the 2000s, first making their appearance in cars. However, they truly became mainstream around 2014 when they came to mobile phones and smart speakers. Fast forward to today, voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa and others have become household names. However, while they have surely come to be “household” names, do they also find a place in the world of business?

We spoke with Ashlesha Kadam, a veteran in the space of voice assistant technology. Ashlesha currently leads a global product team at Amazon Music that builds music experiences on voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for millions of customers across 45+ countries. Ashlesha is a leading light in the space of virtual voice assistants, launching first-to-world musical experiences for both customers and artists on voice assistants. Her profound academic background, which includes a Computer Science Engineering degree from BITS Pilani and an MBA from IIM Bangalore, combined with her experience working on cutting-edge products in AI, particularly Natural Language Understanding (NLU), and technical industry experience in building green field AI-based features and products, make her the perfect industry expert to weigh in on how virtual voice assistants can benefit businesses.

“Virtual voice assistants have vastly transformed our lives, especially over the last 4-5 years”, says Ashlesha, “but all we usually hear is how people are using voice assistants for listening to music and news, asking about the weather or setting alarms and reminders. But voice assistants have the potential to bring efficiency, simplicity and scalability to businesses, big and small”. She further added -“with the strides being made in AI, particularly in natural language understanding using large language models (LLMs), these voice assistants are set to get only better and better at understanding and following up on the directives they get from users”.

Kadam’s in-depth understanding of and unique perspective on how technology intersects with different parts of business has led her to drive transformative changes across different companies and industries, which made her a Top Tech Leader at the Indian Achievers’ Forum and as ‘Technology Executive of the Year' at the 2023 International Business Awards.

What are some ways in which these voice assistants can be used in businesses? “As a business, big or small, I’d start by looking at what some of the repetitive tasks in my business are”, said Ashlesha, “These could be incoming calls to ask for the location or hours of business, or making an appointment, or it could be providing customer service to help set up a product like an Air Conditioning (AC) unit or troubleshoot why the washing machine isn’t working. Voice assistants are well suited to handle these tasks, saving time, effort and costs associated with having humans do this”. These operational efficiencies can translate into thousands if not millions of dollars saved to businesses.

Small businesses in particular stand to gain a lot if they deploy voice assistants across a range of areas. “Imagine what it would mean for a small business to be able to provide customer service 24x7 in multiple languages and for multiple countries without needing an army of customer service associates”, Kadam highlighted. “Up until a few years ago, this was a dream. But now with voice assistants, small businesses can continue to run lean, outsourcing mundane human tasks to voice assistants,” she added.

Ashlesha discussed a few more examples of how small businesses can use voice assistants. One of them included doing a speech-based inventory monitoring system — “How many apples are in stock?” or “when is that shipment arriving?”—doing voice-based training for new employees, and using the translation provided by voice assistants to enable one team to handle customer contacts coming from across the world in different languages.

Voice assistants can be particularly useful when used in specific scenarios where employees need to multi-task and/or work hands-free”, says Ashlesha, “For example, when employees are operating a machine manually, or are performing a service where they need to be hands-free, like a nurse”. Another unique advantage of voice assistants is how they can improve accessibility for both employees and customers who have special accessibility needs. “For users with physical challenges, like having limited eyesight, voice becomes a natural way for them to interact with the world, and businesses that have voice-enabled offerings go a long way in helping these potential customers perform tasks without being dependent on help”.

What could be the impact of the recent advancements in AI on virtual voice assistants when it comes to business applications? “Voice assistants will converse in a more human-like way with users instead of being the current command-action kind of an interaction pattern”, says Ashlesha. “We have barely scratched the surface in terms of what voice assistants can do for businesses, and this application area of voice assistants is only set to grow in the future.”

 

(NOTE: All opinions and thoughts expressed here are of the individual alone and do not represent their employer’s point of view and/or opinions.)

 

