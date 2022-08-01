How to use WhatsApp on laptop or PC without phone: A step-by-step guide

Photo: Pixabay

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps for smartphones. It is a feature-rich application and receives regular updates. Now imagine being able to use WhatsApp without your phone.

The feature by the platform was released months ago that allows users to access WhatsApp without their smartphone.

People can use this platform on four linked devices at the same time, without requiring their phones to be online. This means that even if your phone is switched off, you will be able to access WhatsApp on the laptop or desktop on the WhatsApp web version.

Essentially, the features allow users to use WhatsApp on their computer, laptop, tablet, or any other device without having an active internet connection on the smartphone.

You will require your smartphone the first time you try to log in to WhatsApp on any other device like your laptop or PC. Once you successfully log in, you won’t be required to use your phone again to access WhatsApp on a PC or laptop

Here are the steps that will help you do so:

Step 1: Search WhatsApp Web on your browser if you don’t want to download the desktop version of the app.

Step 2: The screen will show the WhatsApp Web link on the top, just click on it and a QR code will appear.

Step 3: Scan this QR code from your smartphone by opening WhatsApp > setting menu > Linked devices > Link device.

Step 4: You will see “Scan QR code” written on the top of your WhatsApp screen. So, now you just need to place your phone on the laptop’s screen ad scan the QR code.

