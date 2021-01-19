How to use Signal app on desktop, laptop and tablets, check details here

After the controversy of the latest Whatsapp privacy policy, Signal App gained wide popularity among the WhatsApp users in India. Millions of new users have downloaded the Signal app.

The signal app is available on Google PlayStore, Apple App Store, and for mobile users. It allows users to send end-to-end encrypted group, text, picture, and audio and video messages, and make encrypted audio and video calls.

However, the Signal app does not have any specific web version. If you want to use it on your laptop or PC you will need to download the app first.

Here is how you can download the Signal app and use it on Windows, laptop, or PC

STEP 1- You need to visit the Signal download page on the browser. (We do not recommend any specific browser, users can use any browser)

STEP 2- To download the desktop version, click on "Download for Windows" Click on the link herehttps://updates.signal.org/desktop/signal-desktop-win-1.39.5.exe

STEP 3- Make sure the device has a stable internet connection, the download will start instantly.

STEP 4- The app gets downloaded it will get automatically installed on your device.

STEP 5- After the installation, you will have to open the Signal app on your mobile app and open the settings menu to link the account to the desktop.

STEP 6- You will then need to select the linked device option then scan the code shown on the web version to login.

STEP 7- The same signal app page will appear on your device.

You have successfully logged in.