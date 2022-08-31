Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

How to use Gmail offline: Read, respond and more on Gmail without internet connection

Gmail now has a new function that enables users to read, reply to, and search for emails even when they are not online. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

How to use Gmail offline: Read, respond and more on Gmail without internet connection
How to use Gmail offline: Read, respond and more on Gmail without internet connection

One of the most widely used emailing services is Gmail. In order to enhance the user experience for its users, Google has gradually added additional functionality to the email service. Google has updated Gmail with a new function that enables users to read, reply to, and search for emails even when they are not online. 


In order to utilise Gmail when not connected to the internet, users can go to mail.google.com. The settings section is where they can enable Gmail offline.

Here's how to activate it:

- Log in to your Google account at mail.google.com. 

- Choose Settings, and then click Gmail offline settings. 

- You should select "Enable offline mail." 

- Select your preferences, such as the number of days' worth of messages you wish to sync. 

- Press Save changes. Readers should take note that it is advised to bookmark mail.google.com in Chrome to make using Gmail when you are offline easier. After this, Google will begin syncing your emails. You can contact your admin to assist you update your settings if you use Gmail with your work or school account. Additionally, the Incognito mode does not support Google offline.

According to Google's support page, when a user sends emails while offline, they are placed in a new "Outbox" folder and are sent as soon as the user reconnects to the internet.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.