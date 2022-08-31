How to use Gmail offline: Read, respond and more on Gmail without internet connection

One of the most widely used emailing services is Gmail. In order to enhance the user experience for its users, Google has gradually added additional functionality to the email service. Google has updated Gmail with a new function that enables users to read, reply to, and search for emails even when they are not online.



In order to utilise Gmail when not connected to the internet, users can go to mail.google.com. The settings section is where they can enable Gmail offline.



Here's how to activate it:



- Log in to your Google account at mail.google.com.

- Choose Settings, and then click Gmail offline settings.

- You should select "Enable offline mail."

- Select your preferences, such as the number of days' worth of messages you wish to sync.

- Press Save changes. Readers should take note that it is advised to bookmark mail.google.com in Chrome to make using Gmail when you are offline easier. After this, Google will begin syncing your emails. You can contact your admin to assist you update your settings if you use Gmail with your work or school account. Additionally, the Incognito mode does not support Google offline.



According to Google's support page, when a user sends emails while offline, they are placed in a new "Outbox" folder and are sent as soon as the user reconnects to the internet.