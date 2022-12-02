How to spot fake apps, 5-tips to help you out

Representational Image

Mobile devices provide consumers with a wide range of benefits, including entertainment and ease of use. Having access to a wide variety of applications, software, and technology makes our mobile devices indispensable. As the number of people who own smartphones continues to grow, so too does the number of scams that target these devices, most often in the form of malicious applications.

Criminals on the internet build these phoney applications to steal your personal information. Fake applications are designed to appear and act like real ones so that people would download them. When you download and install a third-party programme, it will ask for access to your information. The flaw is used by fake applications to steal sensitive data, frequently without the user's awareness.

Safeguard yourself against malware and phoney programmes by following these guidelines.

Chech publisher or developer

The link may be accessed through the Google Play Store by selecting the developer's name. Don't forget to look at what Google News has to offer. Have there been any recent controversies involving this developer? Is there anything we need to know about the parent company?

The numbers of downloads and reviews

Check the release date as a starting point. If an app has millions of downloads but is more than a year or two old, that's a major warning sign. When opposed to a fraudulent app, which has more good ratings and comments, a legitimate app generally has divided reviews. Before you install the app, make sure to read the comments area.

Look at the logos and images

Be sure to pay attention to the logo of the app you intend to download. A fake app usually has a similar design to the original, but with minute changes and a poor quality.

Honest developers won't have clones or knock-offs of other people's applications, either. If the developer is mimicking more popular items or suggesting their programme is a cheaper version, don't click! The true developer would just offer a sale, not create a separate download.

Also, READ: Vivo X90 India launch imminent, spotted on Bluetooth SIG website

Check the release date

Check at the app’s release date on the google play store or Apple’s app store. Looking at the developer's other applications might also offer you hints. If the developer just has a tiny number of applications, yet absurd download figures, it's a red sign. If they have numerous of applications, but the only evident distinction is the name or icon colour, it's also a red indicator.

Look for update frequency

Find out how often the app has been updated and by the developer. A legitimate app will have a steady stream of updates to the product. Phoney applications don't tend to receive updates since the creator intended to swindle its users and after the app's purpose is accomplished, it becomes worthless to the developer.