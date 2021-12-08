How to schedule messages on WhatsApp - Check step-by-step guide for Android, iOS

While WhatsApp offers a host of services to its millions of users, it does not allow people to schedule messages directly from the app. The ‘schedule message’ is a useful feature to make sure you never forget to send an important message on time. While the app doesn’t provide it, users who thing this is useful can take the third-party app route to have the option.

This feature is beneficial for people who have a hard time remembering to wish their loved ones on their birthdays or anniversaries. On way for people looking to have such a feature on their WhatsApp can download third-party schedule messages apps for Android from the Google Play Store and for iOS from the Apple app store.

On the other hand, WhatsApp does have an “Away Messages” feature, which the texting platform offers strictly to business accounts. While this feature, users can still send messages if they are busy or unavailable on their smartphones. The feature helps you set messages that will be delivered automatically when you are away.

This feature can be used to send message when you are away either to the entire contact list or selected contacts. It can be used to send specific away messages automatically on a particular time without needing manual intervention on WhatsApp from the user.

Check out this step-by-step guide on how to send an away message on WhatsApp

Step 1: Tap on the ‘Three Dots’ and go to the ‘Settings’ option

Step 2: Tap on ‘Business Settings’ and then go to ‘Away Message’

Step 3: Toggle on the ‘Send Away Message’ button

Step 4: Fill in the message that you wish to send

Step 5: Select the ‘Schedule’ preference from the three options – 1) Always Schedule, 2) Custom Schedule, 3) Outside of Business Hours

Step 5: Next go to ‘Recipients’ and choose either of the four options ‘Everyone’, ‘Everyone not in address book’, ‘Everyone except...’ and ‘Only send to...’.

Step 6: Press ‘Save’, and you’re good to go.