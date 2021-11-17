How to recover WhatsApp messages if you lose your smartphone

In the present age, losing a mobile phone is commonplace and could happen due to a multitude of reasons. Congregation of a robber or losing it by oneself, or other unforeseen circumstances are all possible. It is a disaster since most of our vital data like such as payment information, texts, WhatsApp messages, images, and available on our handsets and this could breach our privacy.

There’s this one thing you should do immediately after losing your phone. You should visit your mobile subscriber and disable your misplaced SIM card, which will not only stop other people from using it. It will also help recover your What’s app conversations, images, and other data. If you backed existing WhatsApp talks utilizing Google Drive or iPhone iCloud before losing your device, you can recover your chats automatically.

Disabling the SIM card is a necessary essential for restoring your WhatsApp messages when you lose your phone. You can recover your WhatsApp account and data after retrieving your mobile number with a replacement SIM card by logging into WhatsApp on some other android phone.\\

How to get your WhatsApp chats back on your new Android phone?

Step 1: Download and install WhatsApp on your newly purchased Android device.

Step 2: Log in to WhatsApp on your current phone using the same mobile number.

Step 4: When you join WhatsApp, it will immediately search for backups in your Google Drive account and display a notification prompting you to restore all files. Choose the backup file and press Restore.

Step 5: Depending on the quantity of the conversations, it may take seconds to a few minutes to recover all messages. Once they have been recovered, click the NEXT and then continue the on-screen directions to refresh your What’s App profile.

How to get your WhatsApp chats back on your new iOS device?

Here are two ways for iPhone owners to recover What’s App messages. If you were using an iPhone and enabled iCloud syncing or backed up your stolen iPhone in iTunes, you can recover texts from that backup after purchasing a new iPhone. However, you must be aware that recovering from iCloud or iTunes will recover the complete iPhone and remove all existing information and settings.

Step 1: Download and install WhatsApp on your newbie iPhone.

Step 2: Log in to your Apple ID.

Step 3: After providing the passcode, open WhatsApp and validate the mobile number.

Step 4: You’ll see a screen with “Backup from iCloud” with the words “Restore Chat History” that you can tap.

Step 5: To begin the recovery process, click Restore Chat History button