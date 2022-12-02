Search icon
How to play dinosaur game on Google Chrome with active internet connection

To begin playing Google Chrome’s dinosaur game, press the spacebar on your PC or touch the screen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Google Chrome is not the only web browser that allows users to play a game.

Google Chrome is quite popular for its regular updates and the features it offers. It is the most used web browser across the globe. Although the browser allows users to access the internet, it offers something even when you are offline - Dinosaur game. Google Chrome browser opens up a dinosaur game when the device is not connected to the internet. Even if you turn off the WiFi on your mobile or PC right now and open Chrome, you will see a webpage with a message that reads ‘Unable to connect to the internet’ or ‘No internet’. Below the warning message, you will see a little pixelated dinosaur that is part of the popular offline game.

To begin playing Google Chrome’s dinosaur game, press the spacebar on your PC or touch the screen of your smartphone. The game is quite easy to play and at times it can be pretty addictive. Although it is an offline game, it does not mean that you can not play it online. If you wish to play the Google Chrome dinosaur game offline, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Google Chrome browser on your smartphone or PC.
Step 2: Go to the address bar.
Step 3: Visit the webpage - chrome://dino/
Step 4: You will be able to see the game now, press the spacebar or touch the screen to begin playing the game.

Google Chrome is not the only web browser that allows users to play a game when no activer internet connection is available, its rival Microsoft Edge also offers a similar game.

